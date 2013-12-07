Katy Perry At The Jingle Bell Ball 2013: "Grammy Nomination Was Great News" - Video

7 December 2013, 23:21

Katy Perry backstage Jingle Bell Ball 2013

The 'Roar' star chats to Capital ahead of her huge performance on night one of the Jingle Bell Ball.

Katy Perry says she is "very excited" to celebrate the festive season in England by performing tonight (7th December) on day one of the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013.

 

In Capital's backstage interview with Katy before the show, she also said it was "great news' to find out this week that she has landed two Grammys 2014 nominations.

"I'm very happy to be here, very excited to celebrate my holidays here in England!" Katy told Capital. "I hope everybody's going to sing-along to all the songs!"

Katy Perry will be joined on the day one line-up of the Jingle Bell Ball 2013 by the likes of Disclosure, Naughty Boy, Ellie Goulding, Tinie Tempah and Union J.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

