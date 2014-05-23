Katy Perry Unveils New Clip Of Herself As Goldie The Dancer From 'Birthday' Video

The 'Roar' superstar gives fans and extra dose of Goldie the ageing dancer.

Katy Perry has treated fans to a brand new video clip of herself taking on the character of Goldie from her 'Birthday' music video.

The 'Roar' singer revealed the video last month, which sees her taking on several different alter egos, and has now given fans an extra look at ageing dancer Goldie.

The Las Vegas dancer explains how she got to where she is in the business in the new clip unveiled by Katy this week.

Katy Perry is currently taking her 'Prismatic' world tour across the UK, before she heads to the US this summer.

