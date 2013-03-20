Justin Timberlake - 'Mirrors' (Official Video)

20 March 2013, 08:37

The 'SexyBack' singer is back with the video for his latest single release of the year.

Justin Timberlake gets nostalgic in the music video for his brand new single 'Mirrors'.

The 'Suit & Tie' singer doesn't feature in the first half of his latest promo video, with the centre stage being taken by a couple at various stages of their live.

The video for 'Mirrors' opens by showing how the couple first met, before skipping through different life phases as they struggle with their relationship, get married and grow old together.

Justin finally arrives on screen for the final third of the eight minute long music video, performing a solo dance routine in front of a room of mirrors before being joined by scantily clad backing dancers.

The 'Mirrors' video also features a dedication at the start for Justin's grandparents Sadie and William.

Justin Timberlake returned to music this year with his brand new studio album 'The 20/20 Experience'.

Check out the official music video for Justin Timberlake's 'Mirrors' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

