Justin Timberlake Feat. Jay-Z - 'Suit & Tie' (Official Video)

14 February 2013, 15:11

The 'My Love' singer puts on his best tuxedo and pulls some incredible moves in the video to his new single.

Justin Timberlake pays tribute to the legendary Rat Pack artists in his sexy black-and-white music video for new song 'Suit & Tue'.

The 'SexyBack' star made his return to music in 2013 after several years away and has teamed up with Jay-Z for the performance based video.

Justin is seen waking up to a massage and scotch in his hotel room before heading out to perform 'Suit & Tie' live on stage backed by a full brass band and several smartly clad dancers.

Both the US star and Jay-Z, who makes a guest appearance in the video, wear high fashion Tom Ford suits throughout the video, which sees Justin showing off some of his best dance moves.

The video for 'Suit & Tie' was directed by Fight Club director David Fincher, who memorably worked with the pop star on the film The Social Network.

'Suit & Tie' is the first single to be released from Justin Timberlake's brand new album 'The 20/20 Experience', due to be released on 19th March.

Watch Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z in the official video for 'Suit & Tie' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

