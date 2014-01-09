BRIT Awards 2014: Justin Timberlake And Bruno Mars Lead 'Best International Male' Nominations List

9 January 2014, 18:14

The BRITs 2014 category also features competition from heavyweights like Eminem and Drake.

Justin Timberlake will go head to head with artists like Bruno Mars and Eminem for International Male Solo Artist for the BRIT Awards 2014 next month.

The full nominations for this year's ceremony were announced earlier today (9th January), confirming that 'TKO' singer Justin will compete against international stages like 'Treasure' singer Bruno and 'Berzerk' rapper Eminem in the category.

Canadian artist Drake and American singer-songwriter John Grant are also nominated for International Male Solo Artist.

Justin has had a hectic past year in music after launching two full-length studio albums in 2013 while Bruno Mars continued to tour the globe on his 'Moonshine Jungle' tour.

Eminem also returned with his hugely successful album 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2', making this an incredible hotly contested category for this year's event.

Check out the full list of nominees for International Male Solo Artist below:

Justin Timberlake

Bruno Mars

Eminem

Drake

John Grant

