Justin Bieber Took Selena Gomez To His Dad’s Wedding & They’re Just Goals AF

The couple flew out to Jamaica for Jeremy Bieber’s big day.

Justin Bieber’s dad, Jeremy, tied the knot in Jamaica last night but all eyes were on his son, who brought Selena Gomez with him to the big day.

The couple flew out to watch Jeremy Bieber and Chelsey Rebelo say ‘I do’, and while Justin was in his groomsman outfit of a white shirt and pink shorts, Selena wore a pink floral maxi dress to match the theme.

A source told E!, “Selena and Justin flew overnight from Dallas to Jamaica for Jeremy Bieber's wedding on Monday. Justin picked up Selena in a private jet, and they arrived first thing in the morning to Montego Bay.

“They spent the day with Justin's family at a resort catching up and getting ready for Jeremy and Chelsey to get married.

Family

"Selena was very comfortable with Justin's family. She was hugging some of them and seemed right at home. It was a lot of fun with Jamaican dancers and bongo players.

"Everyone was very relaxed and having a good time. It was a perfect destination wedding in a beautiful spot, and Selena and Justin looked extremely happy."

IG | lexierolih: When you just tryna get a cute pic on the beach and some couple photobombs you pic.twitter.com/w6nnTdqSwD — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) February 20, 2018

Fans managed to snap the couple getting cosy on the beach together ahead of the wedding, and a source added, “She and Justin ate lunch together and packed on the PDA. They were kissing and hugging throughout the morning. He rubbed sunscreen all over her back and they enjoyed the pool and being outside."

These two were clearly meant to be together, even after being apart for so many years.