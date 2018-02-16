WATCH: Justin Bieber Couldn't Keep His Eyes Off Selena Gomez On Their Valentine's Date

Bless these two little love birds.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are basically joined at the hip and the pair spent their first Valentine’s Day as a couple since getting back together putting on a serious PDA!

Jelena have been practically inseparable since rekindling their romance and were all over each other during their V-day night out.

The couple were spotted enjoying a romantic night out at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel and could be seen kissing, staring at each other and stroking each other’s faces.

Cute, right?

Picture: Backgrid

The pair are said to have enjoyed a dinner for two after attending a church service together. These two love a good service.

An insider told E! News: "They were seated inside on a couch, just the two of them. They were both very happy and in a great mood.

"Selena was very flirty and confident. She had her arms wrapped around Justin's neck and was kissing him and didn't seem to care who was watching. She was caressing his face and ran her hands through his hair.

"They were talking very closely and laughing as they ordered a few appetizers. They sat side by side and just talked and had a great time."

Don't you just love love?

