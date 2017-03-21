Justin Bieber Claims His Fans "Scream And Act Like Animals" & He's Not Happy About It

21 March 2017, 15:23

Justin Bieber mobbed by fans

We do kinda feel sorry for him, tbh.

Justin Bieber’s relationship with his fans has been slightly rocky in recent months. 

They’re still loyal to him and he claims that he adores them, but after screaming at fans during a concert to state that he was “done taking pictures”, it's clear Justin Bieber has a slightly contentious relationship with Beliebers at the moment. 

> Justin Bieber Just Revealed Two New Tattoos & One Of Them Is GIGANTIC

And this new photo of him in Australia may explain why. 

He headed out for some lunch with some friends and seeing as he was in Australia, decided to eat outside. Seeing as he is Justin Bieber, he was met by a big group of fans who essentially just stood there… with their phones out… watching him eating his lunch…

… and suddenly we get the whole ‘I feel like a zoo animal’ thing that he went on about last year. 

After lunch, we basically had to do his best Usian Bolt impression and had to sprint to his car as he was chased by adoring fans. 

He is then caught on video telling his fans, “the more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation”. 

Okay, we get it. It’s gotta be tough. 

Someone then tried to touch his face which Biebs quickly said was not okay. 

So, all in all… quite a dramatic lunch.

