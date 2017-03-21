Justin Bieber Just Revealed Two New Tattoos & One Of Them Is GIGANTIC

Justin Bieber's famous ink has almost become as recognisable as his music and now he's gone and added two sweet new tatts!

They do genuinely say that once you start getting your body inked, it becomes some kind of addiction and we've got a feeling Justin Bieber has got the tattoo bug bad!

In an eleven second clip posted on his Instagram story, the Biebs shows off not one, but two fresh new pieces. Just under his left shoulder we can see the face of a grizzly bear and below his infamous 'Son Of God' ink, there's a huge new eagle!

Justin Bieber just got two new tattoos! pic.twitter.com/eHQ6tMCJBD — Pop Crave (@PopCravings) March 21, 2017

Of course, the news has sent the devoted #Beliebers into mass hysteria with hundreds of tweets pouring in with reaction to the eagle & bear designs.

I love @justinbieber's new tattoos. I think they r hot af but no more tattoo pls, Jay — Beeber1994 (@Beeber19941) March 21, 2017

@justinbieber the tattoo on your stomach looks ace! — Daniel (@Sk8erboy07) March 21, 2017

@justinbieber your 2 new tattoo — helly (@shahhelly21) March 21, 2017

JUSTIN HAS A NEW TATTOO WOOOOOO @justinbieber — Chontai (@Chxntaiii) March 21, 2017

PIC: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin has just finished his Purpose Tour leg in Australia and New Zeleand, where he played five shows in the space of twelve days across the two countries.

You may also like...