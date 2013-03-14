Jessie J All Smiles In London Just One Day Before Her Charity Head Shave

14 March 2013, 15:16

The 'LaserLight' singer will lose her trademark bob hairstyle for charity this weekend.

Jessie J was spotted out in London this week just 24 hours before she shaves all her hair off to raise money for charity.

The 'Domino' star is set to shave her head tomorrow night (15th March) to raise money for comic relief, and has been making the most of her sleek bob this week out and about in the UK capital.

Jessie was seen heading around London with her fellow The Voice UK vocal coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Danny O'Donoghue as they prepare for the show's new season, and was all smiles despite her upcoming change of look.

The 'Who You' are singer was seen showing off her legs in a pair of black leather leggings alongside a large blue coat, and wore her dark brown hair down around her shoulders in her trademark bob hairstyle.

Jessie has also been urging fans to take part in dares to help raise money for the charity cause, while a Jessie J lookalike also shaved her hair off this week for charity in solidarity with the UK singer.

Check out a picture of Jessie J in London just 24 hours before her charity head shave below (Credit: Rex Features):

"A HUGE THANK YOU to all of you who have got involved and done a DARE!!!!" Jessie tweet this week. "There is still time to do one if you haven't already."

Jessie J is set to have her head shaved live on TV this Friday (15th March) while she is expected to announce details about her second studio album in the coming months.

Check out a playlist of Jessie J's music videos below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Jessie J's Music Videos on MUZU.TV.

Adele, Jay-Z, Backstreet Boys, Jessie J Mash-Up

WATCH: Someone’s Mashed Up Adele, Jay-Z, Jessie J & Backstreet Boys And It’s PERFECT!

Adele

Jessie J with a nose ring

WATCH: Jessie J Surprises Us ALL With A Lyric Video For New Song 'Aint Been Done'
Jessie J And Jason Derulo Instagram

WATCH: Jessie J And Jason Derulo Go Head-To-Head In Hilarious/Terrible Accent Attempts

New Look Wireless Festival

Wireless Festival 2015 Line-Up: Drake, David Guetta & Nicki Minaj Headline - Saturday Sold Out!

Wireless 2017

Jessie J in hospital Instagram

"I Am In A Lot Of Pain": Jessie J Keeps Her #Heartbeats Updated After Her Operation
Jessie J Singing Karaoke With A Fan

WATCH: Jessie J Singing 'Flashlight' On Karaoke With Young Fan Is Like, Too Good!

Jessie J New Hair 2016 Instagram

Jessie J's Hair: 23 Of The Star's Most Iconic Looks Through The Years
Fashion Face Off: Jessie J V. Iggy Azalea

Fashion Face Off: Jessie J V. Iggy Azalea

Jessie J Fashion

Jessie J's Fashion Style: Changing Looks Of The 'Bang Bang' Star Through The Years