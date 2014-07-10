FIRST LISTEN: Want To Hear A Clip Of Jessie J's New Song 'Bang Bang'?

10 July 2014, 09:47

Jessie J performing live at Forest Live 2014

Now's your chance to hear what Jessie, Nicki and Ariana have come up with together.

Want your FIRST taste of Jessie J's new single? Then it's your lucky day!

The 'Thunder' superstar has just dropped a short… but VERY sweet clip of the track online to tease her #Heartbeats about what's next.

Jessie has teamed up with both Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande for her new single 'Bang Bang'. Talk about an all-star line-up!

"She got a body like an hour-glass but I can give it to you all the time," Jessie sings in the promo teaser posted online. "She got a booty like a Cadillac, but I can send you into overdrive."

Mark your calendars #Heartbeats, Jessie's vowed to give the track a worldwide premiere on 29th July.

And JUST in case you missed it... here's Jessie J's incredible performance of 'Calling All Hearts' with Nathan Sykes at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014.

Jessie J Ft. Nathan Sykes and DJ Cassidy - 'Calling All Hearts'

Live At The Summertime Ball 2014

04:06

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Adele, Jay-Z, Backstreet Boys, Jessie J Mash-Up

WATCH: Someone’s Mashed Up Adele, Jay-Z, Jessie J & Backstreet Boys And It’s PERFECT!

Adele

Jessie J with a nose ring

WATCH: Jessie J Surprises Us ALL With A Lyric Video For New Song 'Aint Been Done'
Jessie J And Jason Derulo Instagram

WATCH: Jessie J And Jason Derulo Go Head-To-Head In Hilarious/Terrible Accent Attempts

New Look Wireless Festival

Wireless Festival 2015 Line-Up: Drake, David Guetta & Nicki Minaj Headline - Saturday Sold Out!

Wireless 2017

Jessie J in hospital Instagram

"I Am In A Lot Of Pain": Jessie J Keeps Her #Heartbeats Updated After Her Operation
Jessie J Singing Karaoke With A Fan

WATCH: Jessie J Singing 'Flashlight' On Karaoke With Young Fan Is Like, Too Good!

Jessie J New Hair 2016 Instagram

Jessie J's Hair: 23 Of The Star's Most Iconic Looks Through The Years
Fashion Face Off: Jessie J V. Iggy Azalea

Fashion Face Off: Jessie J V. Iggy Azalea

Jessie J Fashion

Jessie J's Fashion Style: Changing Looks Of The 'Bang Bang' Star Through The Years