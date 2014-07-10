FIRST LISTEN: Want To Hear A Clip Of Jessie J's New Song 'Bang Bang'?

Now's your chance to hear what Jessie, Nicki and Ariana have come up with together.

Want your FIRST taste of Jessie J's new single? Then it's your lucky day!

The 'Thunder' superstar has just dropped a short… but VERY sweet clip of the track online to tease her #Heartbeats about what's next.

Jessie has teamed up with both Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande for her new single 'Bang Bang'. Talk about an all-star line-up!

"She got a body like an hour-glass but I can give it to you all the time," Jessie sings in the promo teaser posted online. "She got a booty like a Cadillac, but I can send you into overdrive."

Mark your calendars #Heartbeats, Jessie's vowed to give the track a worldwide premiere on 29th July.

And JUST in case you missed it... here's Jessie J's incredible performance of 'Calling All Hearts' with Nathan Sykes at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014.

Jessie J Ft. Nathan Sykes and DJ Cassidy - 'Calling All Hearts' Live At The Summertime Ball 2014 04:06

