WATCH: JAY Z Reveals How He Cried When His Mum Told Him She Was A Lesbian

The Hip Hop mogul got very honest when he sat down for an interview with David Letterman recently.

During the song 'Smile' taken from his most recent album '4:44', JAY Z opened up about his mum's sexuality for the first time with the lyric, "Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/ Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

After remaining tight lipped on the subject since, JAY has now opened up about the moment his mum spoke to him about the whole thing and told him she thought she was in love with another woman.

Sitting down with broadcast legend David Letterman, JAY Z explained, “Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you’re protecting your kids. And for my mother to have to live as someone that she wasn’t and hide and protect her kids … [she] didn’t want to embarrass her kids for all this time. And for her to sit in front of me and say, ‘I think I love someone…’ I mean, I really cried. That’s a real story."



GIF: Giphy

He went on to add, “I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free. This happened eight months ago when the album was being made. She told me. I made the song the next day.”

JAY Z has become very open about both his relationship with wife Beyoncé and other parts of his personal life in recent times and the couple have in fact just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

They're also about to embark on a HUGE tour which will hit the UK this June and tickets for the shows sold out in a matter of minutes.

