Everyone's Freaking Out About How Much JAY Z & Beyoncé Tickets Cost

23 March 2018, 11:03

Beyonce & JAY Z

If you managed to get 'On The Run II Tour' tickets, your bank account is gonna be looking in a bad way today!

Every now and again a live music tour comes around that you undoubtedly have to be at. JAY Z & Beyoncé joining forces for their joint 'On The Run II Tour' is without a doubt one of those moments.

Whilst some people will do anything to be there, others have been losing the plot at just how much tickets are going for and it sent Twitter into a bit of a meltdown.

> Is Jay Z On Beyoncé's New Album? Everything We Know So Far Inc. Release Date, Tracklist & More

Whilst the lowest price for tickets at the pair's London Stadium show were going for £25 (who actually managed to grab any of them?), the highest were £160 per person. But then there were VIP tickets and they were going for £210 - £415 per ticket.

https://live.line.me/channels/2363759/broadcast/7731406

If you managed to get your hands on tickets then congrats to you, but if you didn't you can always win some by keeping it Capital this weekend!

> Download Our Fancy New App & Keep Listening To Get Your Hands On JAY Z & Beyoncé Tickets!

Whilst you're here, check out Beyoncé and Jay Z filming something new in Jamaica recently...

Beyonce Music

See more Beyonce Music

Beyonce News

See more Beyonce News

Jay-Z Beyonce Jamaica Filming Twitter

Beyoncé & JAY Z’s Mythical Album Is Real & Here’s The Proof

Beyonce Videos

See more Beyonce Videos

Blue Ivy Bids On Auction

WATCH: Blue Ivy Cost Beyoncé $19k With Hilarious Auction Bid

Beyonce Pictures

See more Beyonce Pictures

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth