WATCH: Blue Ivy Steals The Show At Beyoncé/Jay-Z Tour By Forcing Friends To Dance With Her

18 June 2018, 07:40

If there's one thing the GRAMMYs has taught us, it's that we should always do what Blue Ivy tells us to do.

It's been several months since a six-year-old Blue Ivy silenced her own mother and father, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, during Camila Cabello's GRAMMY acceptance speech. And we're still shocked by it.

Now, Blue Ivy has out Blue Ivy'd herself.

> Beyoncé & Jay Z Just Dropped A Joint Album On Stage In London

Jay Z Holds Get Out The Vote Concert Pic: Getty

While watching the 'On the Run Tour', a fan caught Blue Ivy enjoying Jay-Z's performance at Wembley, who then proceeded to do her dad's iconic hand gesture, as she started to throw up the roc.

She wasn't happy with that, though. She then tapped her mate on the shoulder - who was more than happily dancing - and instructed her to make a diamond symbol with her hands too.

NOTE: If you ever go watch Beyoncé on tour, be prepared for her young daughter to force you to do the whole 'Single Ladies' dance routine.

> Grab Our App, And You Can Get All Of The Latest On Bey And Jay!

Jay-Z Music

See more Jay-Z Music

Jay-Z News

See more Jay-Z News

Beyonce Pregnant rumours

People Are Convinced Beyonce Is Pregnant After Performing With A 'Bump'

Jay-Z Videos

See more Jay-Z Videos

Beyonce Jay Z Pose With Different Twins

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Posed With Lookalike Twins During The First Night Of Their 'On The Run II' Tour

Jay-Z Pictures

See more Jay-Z Pictures

Beyonce and Jay Z On The Run LA

13 Things To Expect When Jay Z and Beyonce Release Their Rumoured Joint Album

Beyoncé