WATCH: Blue Ivy Silences Beyoncé And Jay-Z During Camila Cabello's GRAMMY Speech

We live for Blue Ivy.

Christmas. Birthdays. 'Stranger Things' Day on Netflix. They're all days we count down to religiously.

But they pale in comparison to the GRAMMYs. Why? Sure, we love the ceremony and the red-carpet looks, but we're here for the hilarious moments, which - this year - comes from Blue Ivy.

At only 6-years-old, the youngster proved she runs the Carter household, pretty much, after shushing her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. You have to bow down to anyone who can manage to do that.

Pic: Getty

And the best part? The 'Crazy In Love' singers were told to stop applauding during... Camila Cabello's speech. LOL.

Does this just make Blue Ivy QUEEN?

Blue Ivy, will you at least let Beyoncé applaud herself for having the most liked Instagram post of the year?