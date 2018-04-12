Jason Derulo Hits Back After Fan Slams His 2018 World Cup Anthem

12 April 2018, 15:59

The 'Tip Toe' star wasn't having any of it after a fan raised questions about the song's music video.

Whenever there's a World Cup, there's an epic song to go alongside it (think Shakira in 2014). We know there are plenty of dodgy ones to go alongside that (particularly England songs) but the official anthem is usually a tune.

So when we heard Jason Derulo was releasing the official 2018 FIFA World Cup song, we were naturally excited. However, after the music video for his song 'Colors' emerged, one fan wasn't happy at all.

> WATCH: Jason Derulo Hits Liam Payne With Savage Disses About Cheryl & Bear During Brutal Rap Battle

Taking to Twitter, the fan called out Jason and the music video for not featuring more of the current World Champions Germany, as well as raising the question as to why the woman representing Colombia in the video was waving a Germany flag?

Not wanting his work to be misconstrued, Derulo then hit back, saying, 'Darlin I'm here in Germany & there's diversity here. Ur missing the entire point of the song. It's all about unity & togetherness. #lovemore'

Jason Derulo Twitter

Most fans have been hugely positive about the song and the music video, with many taking to Twitter to share their delight in the new track...

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Music News!

Whilst you're here, check out Mr Derulo's go-to Tinder tips...

Jason Derulo Music

See more Jason Derulo Music

Jason Derulo News

See more Jason Derulo News

Jason Derulo Dating Advice Asset

WARNING: These Tinder Tips From Love Guru, Jason Derulo, Will Make You A Certified Pulling Machine

Jason Derulo Videos

See more Jason Derulo Videos

Liam Payne & Jason Derulo Rap Battle

WATCH: Jason Derulo Hits Liam Payne With Savage Disses About Cheryl & Bear During Brutal Rap Battle

Jason Derulo Pictures

See more Jason Derulo Pictures

Jason Derulo at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festiva

Jason Derulo's Sexiest Pics: 18 Snaps GUARANTEED To Make You Wanna 'Talk Dirty'