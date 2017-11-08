WATCH: Jason Derulo Hits Liam Payne With Savage Disses About Cheryl & Bear During Brutal Rap Battle

8 November 2017, 14:32

This must've been hard to take!

When you step into the rap battle arena, you've gotta be prepared top take the jabs of your opponent. So when Liam Payne and Jason Derulo entered into battle recently, we knew there was gonna be some serious disses.

Would Jason dare to bring up Cheryl and Bear and what about Liam's 1D history? Would Liam call out Jason for always singing his own name? So many questions!

> Turns Out Charlie Puth Features On Liam Payne's Song 'Bedroom Floor' & We All Totally Missed It

Well as you can see from the video above, it was a real no holds barred affair and literllay nothing was left off the table.

 

It’s on... @jasonderulo @dropthemictbs #DropTheMic

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) onNov 7, 2017 at 10:27am PST

One brutal Jason Derulo slam heard him rap "If I were you Liam, I would've begged my friends, to stay in One Direction so my career wouldn't end", whilst Liam shared some strong responses including "I remember hearing you first on 'Whatcha Say', trying be The Weeknd you're more like a weekday".

The disses just didn't ease up and fans were loving the non-stop action, but when the crowd were asked to judge the winner, it certainly sounded like there were a lot more screams for Mr Payne.

 

A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) onNov 7, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

We're not sure what Cheryl made of the whole thing, but you can check the entire battle out here.

> Download Our Fancy New App & Check Out Who's Joining Liam Payne At The #CapitalJBB This Year!

Whilst you're here, check out Liam pranking his mum when he joined us in the studio recently...

