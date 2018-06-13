Jason Derulo's 'Colours' Lyrics For The FIFA World Cup 2018 Are The Empowering Message You Needed Today
13 June 2018, 14:10
Providing the soundtrack for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Jason Derulo's 'Colours' has made us feel like we can achieve anything with its powerful lyrics!
Every four years the world goes football (or soccer) crazy! For many people, it's an incredible month long festival showcasing the best of the beautiful game, but ther eare also plenty of people who couldn't care less about the FIFA World Cup.
For those people however, there is one thing that should keep them slightly interested in the proceedings - the soundtrack!
For 2018, Jason Derulo has released his brilliant single 'Colours' and on close inspection of the lyrics, it turns out the song is an empowerment anthem! Check out the full lyrics below...
Jason Derulo - 'Colours' Lyrics
Look what we've overcome
Oh, I'm gonna wave-a-wave my flag
And count all the reasons
We are the champions
There ain't no turning, turning back
Saying "Oh, we all together singing"
Now, now, now, now
There's beauty in the unity we've found
I'm ready, I'm ready
We still got a long way
But look how far we've come
Now, now, now, now
Hands up for your colors
A new day has just begun
And I wear my colors on my back (celebrate, celebrate)
We're created equal
One race, and that's human
Can't wait 'til they all see all see, that
Saying "Oh, we all together singing"
Now, now, now, now (there's beauty)
There's beauty in the unity we've found
I'm ready, I'm ready
We still got a long way
But look how far we've come
Now, now, now, now
Hands up for your colors
One hand, two hands for your colors
Show your true colors
Let's put on a show (let's put on a show right now)
Let me see your hands up
Let me see your hands up
Here we go
Now, now, now, now
There's beauty in the unity we've found
I'm ready, I'm ready
We still got a long way
But look how far we've come
Now, now, now, now
Hands up for your colors
(There's beauty in the unity we've found)
One hand, two hands for your colors
(There's beauty in the unity we've found)
Show your true colors
Let's put on a show
Hands up for your colors
Represent your country
Raise your flag
Show your true colors