Jason Derulo's 'Colours' Lyrics For The FIFA World Cup 2018 Are The Empowering Message You Needed Today

Saying "Oh, we all together singing"

Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling"

Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling" Saying "Oh, we all together singing"

Can't wait 'til they all see all see, that

One race, and that's human

And I wear my colors on my back (celebrate, celebrate)

A new day has just begun

Ready the people A new day has just begun And I wear my colors on my back (celebrate, celebrate) We're created equal One race, and that's human Can't wait 'til they all see all see, that

Hands up for your colors

Now, now, now, now

But look how far we've come

We still got a long way

There's beauty in the unity we've found

Now, now, now, now

Look how far we've come

Look how far we've come Now, now, now, now There's beauty in the unity we've found I'm ready, I'm ready We still got a long way But look how far we've come Now, now, now, now Hands up for your colors

Saying "Oh, we all together singing"

Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling"

Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling" Saying "Oh, we all together singing"

We are the champions

And count all the reasons

Oh, what a feeling Look what we've overcome Oh, I'm gonna wave-a-wave my flag And count all the reasons We are the champions There ain't no turning, turning back

Look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now (there's beauty)

There's beauty in the unity we've found

I'm ready, I'm ready

We still got a long way

But look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors

One hand, two hands for your colors

Show your true colors

Here we go (here we go)

Let's put on a show (let's put on a show right now)

Let me see your hands up

Let me see your hands up

Here we go

Look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

There's beauty in the unity we've found

I'm ready, I'm ready

We still got a long way

But look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors

(There's beauty in the unity we've found)

One hand, two hands for your colors

(There's beauty in the unity we've found)

Show your true colors

Here we go (here we go)

Let's put on a show

Hands up for your colors

Represent your country

Raise your flag

Show your true colors





From finding beauty in unity, to us all being one race - human, there are so many messages of positivity and love in this song that Jason Derulo has basically now become our motivational mentor.