Harry Styles' New Hairstyle Is Causing An Absolute Fan Frenzy

We believe Harry's locks are the key to unlocking the secrets of the universe.

There are few people walking planet earth that can spawn thousands (yes thousands) of tweets all about their hair. However, that's exactly what's been happening since Harry Styles embarked on his live tour.

Soon after the 'Sign Of The Times' bae started his set, snaps of his new style were all over social media and let's just say the Styles fans were all over it....

HARRY'S HAIR HAS BEEN LOOKING SO GOOD LATELY I'M BLESSED pic.twitter.com/cJqPUGmrG4 — dee. (@harrymoonchild) April 10, 2018

We'll admit, it looks absolutely LUSH.

I live for Harry’s messy hair pic.twitter.com/Jbcv3hOAca — ℓ loves α• 2 yeαrs (@Iipszarry) April 10, 2018

It's almost as if his stylist has decided just to leave it completely alone... and it still looks gorge!

Harry's hair last night looked amazing tho pic.twitter.com/t5UZzZwEKQ — ci; (@bIuengreen) April 13, 2018

Preach!

EYES CHEST HAIR SMIRK DIMPLE CURLS



just.. HARRY!! pic.twitter.com/RKirhPCyvW — Lara || spread love (@AllTheLovexHx) April 12, 2018

Oh... sorry, were we supposed to write something here? We got lost in Harry's eyes for a second.

Harry's tour will finish up in Los Angeles in late July and will see the 1D man play over 50 dates!

Hands up who'd pay to see Harry Styles play James Bond?!