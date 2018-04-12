Harry Styles Fans Made The Most Beautiful LGBTQ Gesture During His Live Show

A project organised by fans created one of the most beautiful visual displays as Harry performed his album track 'Sweet Creature'.

When fans get together, they can be a very powerful force and Harry Styles' fans certainly proved that during his first London tour date as they turned The O2 into a giant LGBTQ tribute.

The project to light up the arena was organised by fan group Rainbow London Project run by two fans, Luna and Ksenia. The pair encouraged other fans to take part on Twitter and the outcome was incredible.

Plenty of people in attendance took to Twitter after the show to share spectacular images of the venue lit up with the colours of the LGBTQ flag and praise the project...

And the fan project from @RainbowHProject that turned the stadium into a Rainbow was stunning. pic.twitter.com/aHiWfqYQtl — Sacha Judd (@szechuan) April 11, 2018

it looked amazing from up here! pic.twitter.com/eNPhyFxptZ — laura (@_laura3lizabeth) April 11, 2018

also shoutout to @RainbowHProject for making this happen - a pride flag of lights across the entirety of the o2. it was beautiful and i’m glad i was there to experience it pic.twitter.com/vxaC5KLEmZ — a n i s h a (@anishaaminxo) April 11, 2018

THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO MADE YESTERDAY HAPPEN

We did had some issues as some of you noticed as some security wasn't too fond of bringing the papers in BUT we still made it and are gonna figure it out for today to make it happen again BIGGER AND BETTER



Love,

Luna & Ksenia pic.twitter.com/loT7pOVBDe — Rainbow London Project (@RainbowHProject) April 12, 2018

In their initial message to fellow fans, Luna and Ksenia wrote, 'Hey lovelies, we decided to make a project for Harry to show him the power of his fandom, we want to turn the O2 into a massive rainbow during Sweet Creature on the 11&12 April, below you can see which colour you need to bring, please rt & spread the word! LET'S DO IT FOR H'.

Hey lovelies, we decided to make a project for Harry to show him the power of his fandom, we want to turn the O2 into a massive rainbow during Sweet Creature on the 11&12 April, below you can see which colour you need to bring, please rt & spread the word! LET'S DO IT FOR H pic.twitter.com/mukbQJBfp7 — Rainbow London Project (@RainbowHProject) January 2, 2018

Using their phone lights with small pieces of coloured plastic, fans lit up The O2 as Harry performed and the rainbow they created just proved the positive message fans can spread when they all come together.

Simply amazing.

