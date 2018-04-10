WATCH: Harry Styles' On-Stage Tribute To The Manchester Attack Victims Is So Beautiful

10 April 2018, 12:22

During Harry's performance at the Manchester Arena, where the attack took place, he paid a heartwarming tribute to Ariana Grande and the victims of the tragic events that unfolded there in May 2017.

With the one year anniversary of the tragic Manchester Attack at the Ariana Grande concert back in May 2017 fast approaching, Harry Styles took the opportunity to pay tribute to the victims when he performed at the venue where the attack took place.

The Manchester Arena is a special place for Harry as he revealed that it's the very same venue where he grew up attending his first ever concerts, making this tribute even more meaningful.

In the middle of his set, the One Direction lad paid tribute to the victims by performing a song he'd written for Ariana Grande and he explained, “The next song we’re going to play I wrote it a couple of years ago and it's always meant a lot to me."


GIF: Giphy

"But tonight I think it means so much more than it ever has before being in this room means so much more than it ever has before. I thank you so much for being with me here tonight.”

He went on to say, “I grew up coming to my first concerts in this room, I love this room. And I thank you for spending some time with us."

"The next song I'm gonna play for you I wrote a few years ago and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times and now we're gonna do our version for you and if you can find some way to join in please do so. I stand with you Manchester."

Fans who attended the show also created banners paying tribute to the 22 victims of the attack and they held them up as Harry performed 'Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart'...

The one year anniversary of the attack is on 22nd May and the victims will be remembered by a large-scale singalong in Manchester called 'Manchester Together – With One Voice'. Find out more about the event here.

