BRIT Awards 2014: Ellie Goulding And Jessie J Lead 'Best British Female' Nominations List

'Thunder' singer Jessie and 'Anything Could Happen' star Ellie lead the hotly contested category for this year's ceremony.

Jessie J and Ellie Goulding have been announced as nominees for British Female Solo Artist following the reveal of the nominated artists for the BRIT Awards 2014 today (9th January).

British singer-songwriter Jessie J returned in a big way in 2013 with the launch of her second studio album 'Alive', including a string of hits singles like 'Thunder' and 'Wild', while Ellie continued to make an impact on the charts with songs like 'Burn' and 'I Need Your Love'.

The pair are joined in the category for British Female Solo Artist by fellow homegrown artists Birdy, Laura Mvula and Laura Marling.

See the full list of nominees for British Female Solo Artist below:

Ellie Goulding

Jessie J

Laura Marling

Laura Mvula

Birdy

