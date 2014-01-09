BRIT Awards 2014: Ellie Goulding And Jessie J Lead 'Best British Female' Nominations List

9 January 2014, 18:01

'Thunder' singer Jessie and 'Anything Could Happen' star Ellie lead the hotly contested category for this year's ceremony.

Jessie J and Ellie Goulding have been announced as nominees for British Female Solo Artist following the reveal of the nominated artists for the BRIT Awards 2014 today (9th January).

British singer-songwriter Jessie J returned in a big way in 2013 with the launch of her second studio album 'Alive', including a string of hits singles like 'Thunder' and 'Wild', while Ellie continued to make an impact on the charts with songs like 'Burn' and 'I Need Your Love'.

WATCH: See Max chatting to ALL the stars on the red carpet at the BRITs 2014 launch

The pair are joined in the category for British Female Solo Artist by fellow homegrown artists Birdy, Laura Mvula and Laura Marling.

Remember to click here for your chance to win tickets to the BRIT Awards 2014.

See the FULL nominations list for the BRIT Awards 2014

See the full list of nominees for British Female Solo Artist below:

Ellie Goulding

Jessie J

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Laura Marling

Laura Mvula

 

Birdy

You may also like...

BRIT Awards 2014: Nominations Launch Party In Pictures

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ellie Goulding Music

See more Ellie Goulding Music

Ellie Goulding News

See more Ellie Goulding News

Ellie Goulding Jingle Bell Ball 2016 Backstage

WATCH: She Can Sing, She Can Dance, And Ellie Goulding Can NAIL A #CapitalJBB Xmas Cracker Joke!
Ellie Goulding Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Ellie Goulding Bounced Around London's O2 Arena Stage For A Hit-Filled #CapitalJBB Set
Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding

Turns Out, Niall Horan Still Fancies His Ex Ellie Goulding & Now We're Praying For A Reunion

One Direction

Ellie Goulding Videos

See more Ellie Goulding Videos

Ellie Goulding Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Ellie Goulding - 'Love Me Like You Do' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)
Ellie Goulding Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Ellie Goulding - 'Anything Could Happen' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)
Ellie Goulding Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Ellie Goulding - 'Still Falling For You' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball)

Ellie Goulding Pictures

See more Ellie Goulding Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

DNCE Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SUNDAY)
Ellie Goulding body transformation

19 Pics Of Ellie Goulding’s Body Transformation That’ll Get You Feeling PUMPED For The Gym!