Ed Sheeran - 'Bibia Be Ye Ye'

3 August 2017, 11:31

Ed Sheeran - 'Bibia Be Ye Ye'

Official Music Video

02:47

Ed's new video will instantly make you want to fly to Ghana.

Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' album is literally the gift that just keeps on giving isn't it? Just went we all thought the initial hype had started to dwindle, Ed has premiered a brand new music video and we LOVE it.

> Hey...you know we've got this insanely sweet app which actually let's you control the music you listen to right? Get on it!

Ed announced the video on his Instagram account, "Since it's summer I wanted to put out a video for 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' that was made by a fantastic director called Gyo Gyimah and all filmed in Ghana."

He added, "I visited Ghana last year to make music with Fuse ODG and Kill Beatz , and whilst there was exposed to such wonderful culture, food, music and scenery. Me and Fuse wanted to showcase all of these things in a music video to show off the beauty of it. This isn't a single, but it's the summer, and why not have a summer song come out with a feel good video for people to enjoy."

ed sheeran instagramPIC: Instagram

Ahem...have you seen the dodgy tattoo Ed Sheeran gave our very own Roman Kemp?! Check this out...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Tattoos Roman

02:40

Trending On Capital FM

Celebrity Big Brother Fire Alarm

CBB's Paul Dannan Causes The House To Be Evacuated With The Most Stupid Mistake In Big Brother History
Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Girl Reacts To Ed Sheeran

This Girl's Hysterical Meltdown When She Finds Out She's Seeing Ed Sheeran Is So OTT & We Love It

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran Responds To GoT Hate

"It's F***in' Awesome" - Ed Sheeran Claps Back At Bullies Who Trolled Him Over 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

Ed Sheeran Instagram Best Friends

21 Instagram Snaps That Prove Ed Sheeran's The Ultimate BFF In Music!