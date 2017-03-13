"Guess The Cat's Out The Bag…" - Ed Sheeran Reveals He's Appearing In Game Of Thrones

13 March 2017, 08:08

Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones Asset

And it's all thanks to the hero that is Maisie Williams.

How many times has Ed Sheeran been at the top spot of the Vodafone Big Top 40? 'Galway Girl', 'Shape of You (Stormzy Remix)', 'How Would You Feel (Paean)' and 'Shape of You' have all dominated the charts, so Ed can put his feet up as he's won the entertainment industry, right? Right?

The 26-year old has been officially confirmed for a cameo role in Game of Thrones' upcoming seventh series.

> EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Reunited With Stormzy To Perform A Huge Live Version Of 'Shape Of You'... WOW!

Ed Sheeran Performs On NBC's 'Today'Pic: Getty

In Austin, Texas at South By Southwest Festival (SXSW), show creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss were a part of a panel, and said they'd been trying to book the hitmaker for quite some time, to surprise Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) as she's a big fan of Ed's. Well, who isn't?

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it" said Benioff.

Ed later confirmed that he was going to appear in the fantasy-drama by writing "guess the cats out the bag..." and sharing an article announcing the casting.

This isn't the first time a musician has appeared in the show. Ed is a part of a list that includes Coldplay's Will Champion, as well as members from Snow Patrol and Of Monsters and Men.

Sheeran for the iron throne!

> Catch Up On All Of The Latest Ed Sheeran Gossip By Downloading Our App Right Now!

You May Also Like...

Popstars Sing The Game Of Thrones Theme

Because, why not?

01:00

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran Shape Of You Video

This Week's Top 10 (12th March 2017)

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Martin Jensen Chart Battle

This Unknown Danish DJ Could Actually Beat Ed Sheeran To The No.1 Spot This Sunday
Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn

The Mystery Woman Who Insipired Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' Has Been Revealed & It's Not His GF
Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Quiz Asset

QUIZ: You Can't Work Out Who's Ed Sheeran And Who's Rupert Grint From These Close-Up Pics Of Ginger Locks

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran album pressing instagram

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ Album Just Hit A Massive YouTube Milestone Days After Its Release!

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Song 'Supermarket Flowers' Isn't Actually About His Mum & Here's Why
Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift Squad

"Waking Up & Thinking How Did That Happen?" - Ed Reveals The Perks Of Being In Taylor's Squad

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith