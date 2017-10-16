Get Well Soon, Ed! Ed Sheeran's Been Hit By A Car While Cycling In London

16 October 2017, 12:06

Ed Sheeran broken arm

Fans have been Tweeting their support for the star.

Sources have claimed that Ed Sheeran has been involved in a car accident in London, breaking his arm after bing knocked off his push bike.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Performs An Exclusive Live Version Of 'Perfect' For Global's Make Some Noise!

According to Nova, Ed as riding his bike through London when he was hit by a car, and is said to have suffered a broken arm but is in a stable condition.

Ed confirmed the news on Instagram, posting, "Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x"

Ed’s about to embark on a tour of Asia, but there is yet to be official word on whether his injury will result in any dates being cancelled.

Sheerios were quick to send their well wishes on Twitter after hearing the shocking news: 

Get well soon, Ed! 

