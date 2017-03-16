WATCH: Ed Sheeran Finally CONFIRMS He's Headlining Glastonbury 2017 With This Modest Video

This is the news we needed to hear rn.

He's been dominating the UK charts since 2017 began, but now it's finally been confirmed that Ed Sheeran is going to headline Glastonbury Festival later this year.

He made the annoncement via this video on his Instagram page and we just love it...

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onMar 16, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

The festival bosses, Michael and Emily Eavis are said to be "delighted" to have got Ed to perform at next year's festival, after his huge comeback to music, following his hiatus.

The world has gone Ed Sheeran mad since he released his latest album 'Divide' and it's no surprise that the festival organisers would want to get him involved.

Ed will be closing the festival on the Sunday evening following earlier headline sets from Radiohead and the Foo Fighters on the Friday and Sunday.

One source previously said "Ed's always said headlining Glastonbury has been a big ambition of his", so it looks like he can tick that one off of the list.

Glastonbury takes place between 23rd-25th June and is always one of the most talked about events in the UK music calendar.

You May Also Like...