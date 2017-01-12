One Of Ed Sheeran's New Song Titles Looks Very Familiar & Fans Can't Stop Talking About It

12 January 2017, 15:18

Ed Sheeran Galway Girl

Ed Sheeran doing a cover? Surely not!

Ed Sheeran is arguably our favourite person of 2017 so far.

He's given us two amazing new songs and has just announced that he'll be releasing his next album '÷' in March.

But one of the songs on that upcoming album has got fans buzzing, but not for the reason you might expect.

Everything You MUST Know About Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' Album: Release Date & Track Listing

No, it's not because it sounds incredible (we haven't even heard it yet), but the track 'Galway Girl' has gained comparisons to another song of the very same name.

Ed Sheeran with Roman Kemp

After the track listing for the album was announced, fans instantly began to get excited thinking that 'Galway Girl' was going to be a cover of Steve Earle's classic 'The Galway Girl'.

Whilst that song is undoubtedly a massive tune, we're not convinced that Ed is going to be including a cover of it on his album...surely.

We don't know that for sure, but as we're talking about one of the most gifted songwriters of our generation here, we're pretty sure he's capable of writing his own song called 'Galway Girl'.

And we guarantee it's gonna sound incredible.

ed sheeran new album divide

Everything You MUST Know About Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' Album: Release Date & Track Listing
YouTubers Cover Ed Sheeran

WATCH: This Mash-Up Of YouTubers Singing Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Will Be On Repeat For YEARS.
James McVey Ed Sheeran Cover

WATCH: D'ya Like The Vamps And Ed Sheeran? Then You'll LOVE James McVey's Cover Of 'Caste On The Hill'

The Vamps

Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Live

WHAT?! Justin Bieber Released One Of Ed Sheeran's Songs & Ed Didn't Even Know About It
Ed Sheeran and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme LIVE... And We Can't Help But Sing Along!
Ed Sheeran and James Corden

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Just Confirmed That He's Going To Star In An Upcoming Carpool Karaoke!

