Ed Sheeran Claims He's Already Revealed His Next Album Title & It's Been In Front Of Us This Whole Time

How could you do this to us Ed?

As one of the biggest artists in the world right now, there is always a lot of talk around anything Ed Sheeran releases.

His album titles are a particularly interesting topic of discussion as people are always desperate to find out whether the 'Castle On The Hill' star will follow his mathematical theme.

Whilst it may be a little while off yet, fans are still obsessed with finding out what his fourth album will be called and given that he's already released 'Plus', 'Multiply' and 'Divide' people are specualting that 'Subtract' is sure to follow.

The stripped version of 'Beer, boots and boobs ' is out next month A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onSep 4, 2015 at 5:20pm PDT

However, it turns out that Ed has been teasing us with the name for a long time as he's had it tattooed onto his bod already!

So that means that Ed has been flaunting his fourth album title in front our our very eyes and we didn't even know it. Now we're analysing every single picture we can find of his inkings to see if we can spot exactly what it'll be!

In an interview with Q Magazine, where Ed revealed that his tatts told the whole story, he claimed, "It’s kind of like Prison Break. It’s all there.”

Halfway and ouch A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onAug 11, 2015 at 2:36am PDT

If anyone spots a subtract sign, give us a shout because our eyes are starting to go funny from all this tattoo searching!

