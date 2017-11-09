“I Always Love It” Ed Sheeran’s The Final Name Joining The #CapitalJBB Line-Up & We Can’t Wait!

Plus we’re obsessed with what he and Taylor Swift are doing after the show…

Just when you thought the line up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola couldn’t get any bigger we went and pulled it out of the bag… global megastar Ed Sheeran is the final name to be announced for the Ball!

Ed stopped by to chat to Roman Kemp and let him know why he loves performing at the #CapitalJBB, “I always love it, it’s really good. Playing a multi-artist thing like that you always get to meet so many cool people that you’ve never met and Capital always put on a great production as well.

“It’s a really, really good show to go to and definitely massive value for money because you get to see ten or eleven acts that all can fill that arena.”

And given that he and his mate Taylor Swift are on the same line up, will they be hanging out together backstage?! “I reckon so. I’m trying to convince her to come and watch The Darkness afterwards… they’re playing that night in Hammersmith or Brixton and I’m trying to convince her to come because I think she would really dig The Darkness!”

We can't wait to see him own that iconic stage - and if you want to be there too, you'd better make sure you get in the queue for your tickets at 8am this morning (Thursday 9th November) because they're going to sell out fast!