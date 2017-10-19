Guys, We Need To Talk About Dua Lipa's Dad... Because He Is A Certified Fitty

Genuinely, he's 'Hotter Than Hell'.

Dua Lipa is known for her past modelling career; for her incredible live performances; and for dropping banger-after-banger-after-banger.

What you probably didn't know about her is that her father is a genuine DILF. (Soz, Dua.)

> Whoops! Matt Terry Just Let Slip That He’s Got Some Pretty MAJOR News About Dua Lipa Coming Up...

We think it's time that we discuss Dua's father. But be warned; he may 'Blow Your Mind'.

Where do we begin? Maybe the fact he's a silver-haired fox?

Pic: Twitter Pic: Twitter

Or should we talk about that stern, steely gaze of his?

Pic: Twitter Pic: Twitter

We could chat about his powerful chest hair?

Pic: Twitter Pic: Twitter

What we're trying to say - in a totally professional manner, Dua - is that we proper fancy your Pa. 'Kay?

> Download Our App Now; It's Nearly As Hot As Dua Lipa's Father...

And while we're trying to get a date with your dad, poor Will Manning's still trying to get a date with you...