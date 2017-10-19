Guys, We Need To Talk About Dua Lipa's Dad... Because He Is A Certified Fitty

Now Playing
19 October 2017, 11:01
Genuinely, he's 'Hotter Than Hell'.
Dua Lipa is known for her past modelling career; for her incredible live performances; and for dropping banger-after-banger-after-banger.
What you probably didn't know about her is that her father is a genuine DILF. (Soz, Dua.)
We think it's time that we discuss Dua's father. But be warned; he may 'Blow Your Mind'.
What we're trying to say - in a totally professional manner, Dua - is that we proper fancy your Pa. 'Kay?
And while we're trying to get a date with your dad, poor Will Manning's still trying to get a date with you...