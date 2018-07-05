Drake Fans Go Wild As Wireless Festival Headline Set Rumours Increase

With J Cole, Stormzy and DJ Khaled set to headline Wireless Festival 2018, fans have started to get excited as rumours of an appearance from Drake spread online!

Every single year Wireless Festival is absolutely huge! With a tonne of incredible artists set to take to the Finsbury Park stage, including Mabel, Post Malone, Big Shaq and of course headliner Stormzy, music fans are in for an absolute treat.

But some fans have started getting excited about an unconfirmed rumour that a certain Drake could be in attendance.

It's unknown where the rumour began or indeed how true it is, but fans believe the Canadian star, who has just released his latest album 'Scorpion', will join both Giggs and headliner DJ Khaled on stage.

Speaking to one tabloid, a source claimed, “Drake is known for his surprise appearances, having performed at the Reading festival and London’s Xoyo last year. But he’s now planning his biggest surprise to tie in with the launch of his latest album."

“Giggs and DJ Khaled have asked him to come out on stage with them on Sunday as they bring the festival to a close. Drake is already in London for a party for his brand OVO on Saturday so it was the perfect timing to squeeze in a performance.

“With 50,000 music fans attending it’s the perfect place to showcase his album and thank fans for their support.”

Fans have been getting pretty excited at the prospect, with many regretting not buying Sunday tickets incase the rumours are true...

So is drake really performing on sunday? I need proof #Wireless @WirelessFest — Lyn (@_Lynnss) July 5, 2018

Lol drake is at wireless. The TL Frenzy for tickets begins. — BRILLO (@medallodex) July 5, 2018

I hope ppl aren’t lying about drake headlining wireless with dj khaled cos I’ll acc be emotionally upset ??? Don’t play with my feelings like that — Co (@nnicolegard) July 5, 2018

If drake actually comes to wireless on Sunday I’ll scream my god — idk (@itsNadine_) July 5, 2018

If Drake turns up at wireless on the day I’m not going I will be so sad — maria (@LetsFackinAvIt) July 5, 2018

We'll be down at Wireless Festival all weekend bringing you all the latest news - so keep it Capital to find out if Drake does make a surprise appearance!

