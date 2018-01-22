Stormzy, J Cole & DJ Khaled And Friends To Headline Wireless Festival 2018 With Capital

We can't wait to see Stormzy's first ever Wireless headline set!

If you've been to Wireless Festival before, you'll know that it's an absolute must-attend highlight of the UK festival calendar. A host of legeandary artists have performed on the Wireless stages over the years and 2018 is already looking like the best year yet.

We're delighted to partner with Wireless this year to bring you Wireless Festival 2018 with Capital and we've made sure to bring the world's biggest and best artists along with us on Friday 6th, Saturday 7th, Sunday 8th July 2018 to Finsbury Park.

Tickets for the highly anticipated event are available now, so make sure you get in there quick to join us this summer!

For Wireless Festival 2018 with Capital, the headline slots will be filled by none other than US rap star J Cole (Friday), UK Grime icon Stormzy (Saturday) and DJ/Producer extraordinaire DJ Khaled And Friends (Sunday), so you know it's gonna be one heck of a line up.



(Pic: Festival Republic/ Lauren Maccabee)

Stormzy will be taking to the Wireless Festival 2018 with Capital main stage as a headliner for the very first time EVER and with the energy that the South London lad brings, we're expecting one of the most memorable live sets in years.

J Cole and Stormzy's sets will be a UK exclusive, whilst DJ Khaled's performance will be a European exclusive, so if you wanna see any of these incredible artists live in 2018 this is the only place to make it happen.

DJ Khaled will also be joined by some very special friends to mark what will be his first ever show in Europe - you just have to be there to see that don't you?



(GIF: Giphy)

Across the weekend there are a number of British artists taking to the stage including Giggs, J Hus, MIST, Kojo Funds, Mabel, Not3s and Hardy Caprio plus loads more.

There will also be a host of overseas talent joining the line up too with Migos, Post Malone, Cardi B, Lil Pump, Rae Sremmurd and Lil Uzi Vert just a handful of the amazing acts who will be joining us in July.

Check out the full line up of artists announced so far below and make sure you grab your tickets ASAP because this one is bound to sell out super quick.



(Pic: Festival Republic)



Wireless Festival 2018 with Capital Line Up



Friday 6th/Saturday 7th/Sunday 8th July 2018 - Finsbury Park, London



Friday Headliner - J Cole (UK Exclusive)

Saturday Headliner - Stormzy (UK Exclusive)

Sunday Headliner - DJ Khaled And Friends (European Festival Exclusive)



Appearing across the weekend (A-Z):

67

6LACK (UK Festival Exclusive)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

BAS

Big Sean

Belly

Belly Squad

Cardi B (UK Exclusive)

Donae’o

Fredo

French Montana (UK Festival Exclusive)

Giggs

GoldLink (UK Festival Exclusive)

Hardy Caprio

J Hus

Jaykae

Kojo Funds

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert (UK Exclusive)

Lisa Mercedez

Mabel

Migos (UK Festival Exclusive)

MIST

MoStack

Not3s

PARTYNEXTDOOR (European Festival Exclusive)

Playboi Carti

Post Malone (UK Exclusive)

Rae Sremmurd (UK Exclusive)

Ramz

Rick Ross (UK Festival Exclusive)

Ski Mask The Slump God (UK Festival Exclusive)

Smokepurpp (UK Festival Exclusive)

Trippie Redd

Wiley

Wretch 32

