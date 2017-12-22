Stormzy Honoured A Fan's Wish, By Performing 'Blinded By Your Grace' At The Fan's Father's Funeral

"Massive respect for Stormzy".

Just when you thought you couldn't admire Stormzy any more than you already did, the guy has gone and done this.

The 'Big For Your Boots' rapper recently honoured one of his fan's requests by performing his father's favourite song at his funeral.

Follow me so I can dm ya — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) December 16, 2017

Earlier this month, the fan wrote to Stormzy on Twitter, saying "Bro my Dad passed away on the day of my graduation last week Friday. Our favourite song of yours was blinded by your grace.

"Would love it if you could preform this at his funeral next Thursday 21st December. Don’t worry if you can’t, I just thought I’d try my luck," continued the fan, @GodsSonNB7, as he shared the date for the funeral.

Shortly after, Stormzy proved how generous he really was, by discussing details across direct messages, and ended up actually performing at the funeral.

Massive respect for @Stormzy1 for honouring this...God Bless You pic.twitter.com/Ad3w2Bsawh — Deji (@AkdotIk) December 21, 2017

Stormzy is just great, isn't he?

