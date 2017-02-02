This Video Of Travis Scott Falling Down A Hole On Stage At Drake's UK Show Is Everything

2 February 2017, 12:29

Drake & Travis Scott

Luckily he didn't injure himself!

So let's set the scene.

Drake is performing at London's O2 Arena as part of his Boy Meets World Tour and the crowd are absolutely loving it.

He brings out fellow rapper Travis Scott to perform his huge track 'Goosebumps' and everyone goes crazy!

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Covered Drake's 'One Dance' & It Is PERFECT

But sadly for Travis, things didn't exactly go as planned as he managed to fall into a huge trap door that had been opened as part of Drake's staging...

WATCH: Travis Scott's Epic Stage Fall At Drake Concert

00:34

Luckily for the rapper, he didn't injure himself and Drake quickly rushed over to help his buddy out of the hole he'd gotten himself into.

The pair then continued their performance as though nothing had happened in a truly professional way, but of course with the amount of phones recording every second of the set, they couldn't escape it for long.

But because Travis' fall damaged part of Drake's set, the Canadian star claimed towards the end of his show that he was going to refund everyone's tickets as they didn't get the full experience. That was despite him performing all his tracks and bringing out the likes of Travis Scott, Young Thug, Giggs and Section Boys.

What a lad!

People quickly took to social media to share their views on the whole thing (excuse the pun)...

But we've just had the video on repeat all morning.

Don't worry about it too much Travis, it can happen to anyone - even Justin Bieber, remember?

