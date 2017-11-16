WATCH: Drake Stopped His Live Show & Threatened To Fight A Guy Who Was Groping Women In The Crowd

He wasn't having any of it at the intimate show!

At an after party he was performing at in Australia, Drake spotted something he didn't agree with in the crowd and rather than ignoring it, he decided to take a stand.

After spotting a guy groping women in his audience, Drizzy stopped the show mid-set and leaned out into the crowd, pointing and firmly stating "If you don't stop touching girls I'm gonna come out there and f**k you up bro. I'm not playing with you bro."

As the video above shows, the Canadian rapper continued to single out the perpetrator and warned, "If you don't stop putting your hands oon girls Imma come out there and f**k you up myself!".

Fans have jumped onto Twitter to support the 'More Life' star and praised his attitude towards stamping out crimes such as groping at live music shows...

Could Drake get anymore dreamier when he called out a sexual predator at his afterparty concert in #Sydney? Are we finally living the feminist dream? Media platforms are finally outing sexual abusers too. Is this the turn of a anti-rape culture? — Writings (@Writings) November 15, 2017

Drake defended girls from harassment at his after party in Sydney, a man! — (@quevisible) November 15, 2017

