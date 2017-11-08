Drake's Luxurious Birthday Gift To Himself Will Make The Harry Potter Fan In Your Life Hella Jealous

8 November 2017, 17:42

Drake Loves Harry Potter

If only we could treat ourselves to something so beautiful!

When it comes to Harry Potter, we know the franchise has some seriously famous fans, but did you know just how much of a HP fanboy Drake is?

Some people will remember when the Toronto rapper shared a meme of himself photoshopped as Draco Malfoy (who doesn't love that?) and now he's taken his obsession to a whole new level.

For the last four years he's been trying to buy a first edition of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' and he's decided that for his birthday this year he might just treat himself to the $160,000 book.

 

Me at Hogwarts scheming on Hermoine #DrakeOMalfoy #CantStandMuggles

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) onSep 14, 2014 at 6:40pm PDT

Discussing the purchase in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, during which Drake showcased his love for HP, he commented, "I should get it. My birthday's coming up. Maybe I'll buy it for myself as a treat."

So if you thought your BFF was the ultimate Potterhead, think again.

Many fans were only just realising that Drizzy was so in love with the franchise and took to Twitter to share their new found happiness...

Whilst he hasn't actually made the purchase yet, we hope he does manage to end up getting his hands on it.

It's been anamazing year for the Canadian star so he kinda deserves it, doesn't he?

