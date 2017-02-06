WATCH: Drake's Dad, The Real Dennis G, Dropped Some HUGE News About Drake's Next Collaboration...

6 February 2017, 19:48

Drake and The Real Dennis G with Roman Kemp

Move over 'Too Good' - this collab is going to be 1,000 times bigger.

It's not often we see Roman Kemp speechless - believe us, we'd love to see him speechless every once in a while - but for the first time, Ro seemed beyond starstruck.

Roman caught up with The Real Dennis G, who's also known as... Drake's Dad, the legend himself.

> This Video Of Travis Scott Falling Down A Hole On Stage At Drake's UK Show Is Everything

The Real Dennis G Dropped Some News About Collabing With His Son, Drake!

Move over 'Too Good'!

00:35

Drake's Dad stopped by and we ALL had one question on our minds; will there even be a collaboration between the 'Hotline Bling' artist and his father?

Roman asked Dennis "Is there ever a point in your head where you're like let's just go in the studio and make music together?"

The Real Dennis G with Roman Kemp

The Instagram star and musician said that it's probably going to happen some time soon, and while they're both pretty busy, we can hopefully look forward to a collaboration between Drake and The Real Dennis G.

Yeah. We're squealing with excitement too.

> You Can Catch Roman Kemp Monday - Thursday, 7PM-10PM Right Here!

The pair also went on to talk about how much of a nice guy Drake actually is; following a few technical hitches at his son's tour, The Real Dennis G said that Drake refunded the audience's money, because "he didn't feel like they were getting their money's worth".

Drake's Dad Just Gave Us ANOTHER Reason As To Why Drake's The Nicest Guy Going!

(As if we needed any more reasons...)

00:48

And that's just ANOTHER reason why we love Drake so damn much.

You May Also Like...

How To... Be The Coolest Dad Ever (As Told By Drake's Very, VERY Cool Dad)

Good luck trying to grow a moustache like that!

00:37

Trending On Capital FM

Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan Was Secretly Rushed To A&E With Heart Problems The Day Before Winning CBB

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Drake Tickets

Drake Music

See more Drake Music

Drake News

See more Drake News

Drake & Travis Scott

This Video Of Travis Scott Falling Down A Hole On Stage At Drake's UK Show Is Everything
Drake and Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Drake And Jennifer Lopez Have Just Confirmed What's Really Going On Between Them... And We're BUZZING!
J.Lo and Drake

Drake & J.Lo Confirm Their Relationship As They Are Spotted Kissing, Grinding & Photobooth-ing

Drake Videos

See more Drake Videos

Rihanna Drake Jennifer Lopez

Drake's Got A New Girlfriend... And Rihanna's NOT Happy! #Unfollow
Taylor Swift cat Drake

Drake Went “Buck Wild” Buying Gifts For Taylor Swift’s Cats & Now We Don’t Know What To Think

Taylor Swift

Drake & Taylor Swift

Drake Posted A New Picture With Taylor Swift Amid Dating Rumours & The Internet Isn't Happy About It

Drake Pictures

See more Drake Pictures

Drake & Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Are Rihanna & Drake Over? 10 Key Elements That Make Up The Pair's Relationship History
Richest Rappers 2016

Richest Hip-Hop Stars 2016: Who's This Year's King (Or Queen) Of Bling?
Drake Grammy Awards 2013 Red Carpet Arrivals

Drake: The Story So Far