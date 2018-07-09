Drake's 'In My Feelings' Sparks Brilliant Viral Dance Videos

The song has brought social media to life with these amazing dance moves - but have you tried it yet?

When Drake released his latest studio album 'Scorpion', a few tracks certainly stood out and 'In My Feelings' was one of them.

There's no official music video for the track just yet, but that hasn't stopped fans creating their own moves and filling social media with all their best efforts.

The dance was started by Twitter user @theshiggster who called it #DoTheShiggy before fans later began using the #InMyFeelingsChallenge hashtag.

The videos see fans performing similar dance moves to fit with the lyrics of the song, with many people leaping from their cars before performing the dances in the street - not bad if you can actually dance!

There have been plenty uploaded to Twitter in the last few days, but as yet there's no word on whether Drake will be doing his own official one. Check out some of these gems though...

Reckon you've got what it takes to win the #InMyFeelingsChallenge and go viral with your moves? Let's see what you've got then!

