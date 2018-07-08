Drake's Secret Headline Set At Wireless Festival Was Incredible

Drake had been rumoured to make an appearance at Wireless Festival after DJ Khaled pulled out of his headline slot and now he's officially here!

Fans had been speculating that Drake would make an appearance at Wireless Festival 2018, especially after this video of Drake discussing Wireless resurfaced on Twitter recently.

But now the 'Scorpion' rapper has actually made it on stage at the London event, filling in for DJ Khaled who had dropped out earlier in the day.

Making his way onto the Wireless Festival stage, Drake was brought out by UK rapper Giggs and they burst into their joint hit 'KMT' before Drake performed a surprise set of his own.

Wanting to give the UK fans a treat, the Canadian star revealed that he'd been on holiday when he found out about the cancellation, but didn't want fans to be let down, so stepped up.

He performed tracks like 'Nice For What' and 'God's Plan' and the crowd literally couldn't get enough!

After a realtively short set, which also included the first ever live performance of some new music taken from his album 'Scorpion', Drake got into the World Cup spirit, shouting "Come On England!". What a guy.

The mere fact that he's actually at Wireless will have many fans hyped and rightly so after a brilliantly energetic show.

Drake's recent album 'Scorpion' has already broken streaming records across the globe, whilst his songs 'In My Feelings' and 'Don't Matter To Me', which features Michael Jackson, are already two of the most popular songs of summer 2018.

