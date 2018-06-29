Drake's Secret Son Confirmed In Surprise New Lyrics On 'Scorpion' Album

After rumours about Drake's secret son recently emerged, the rapper has now addressed them in the lyrics on his brand new album 'Scorpion'.

Ever since Drake became embroiled in a fierce war of words with fellow rapper Pusha T, stories about him having a secret son have been flooding the internet.

The rumour that Push T started was that Drake had secretly had a son called Adonis who he'd named his upcoming collaboration with Adidas called 'Adidonis' after - but it turns out that some of those rumours were actually true!

Drake has now explained parts of the story in the lyrics on his brand new album 'Scorpion', wiith several tracks featuring a reference to the story.

On the song 'Emotionless', Drake says,"I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid," before adding, "Breakin' news in my life I don't run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call."

Whilst on a Michael Jackson-referencing song entitled 'March 14', Drake says, "She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S**t, we only met two times, two times."

"I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I've been through it."

Sandi, who Drake speaks about on the song is Drake's mum and his parents have been seperated for many years, something he's referenced many times before across his catalogue of albums.

So whilst we don't know the full details arounf Drake's son yet, the fact that he's revealed part of the alleged secret is true has left fans with some mixed feelings...

I actually love the courage by Drake admitting his son he has won more of my heart cos I will never at any point in time deny my child for the sake of fame or anything #scorpion — Classic John (@elizajohn90) June 29, 2018

Looool I feel sorry for Drake's son when he grows up and has to hear his dad rapping about how he came from a regrettable one nighter — Jack (@jackpitchford_) June 29, 2018

I will say though, some of the most interesting parts of the #Scorpion album are when DRAKE, in his own way, responds to the contents of the Pusha T Diss track and his son.



I wonder if we would have got the same album had that saga not occurred — PREVIEWS (@ThomasHazey) June 29, 2018

Drake talking about his son gave me goosebumps. — Grass (@alvarezbrendon2) June 29, 2018

