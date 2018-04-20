People Are Only Just Realising That Drake Was In Justin Bieber's Music Video For 'Baby'

20 April 2018, 16:14

Bieber Drake Asset

Yep, turns out people had no idea this was a thing!

After all these years, Justin Bieber's 'Baby' is still such a guilty pleasure for a lot of us. We've sung/screamed along to it thousands of times and it's got BILLIONS of views on YouTube.

But whilst we've watched it plenty of times and contributed to that hefty YouTube viewing figure, it turns out a lot of people have no idea that Drake is actually in the video!

> Every Justin Bieber Song EVER: Ranked


GIF: Giphy

Just incase you missed that, yes, it's *actual* Drake:

Drake Justin Bieber Baby Music Video

If you're sat there absolutely baffled, you're not the only one...

Nor are you the only one wondering why you've only JUST realised this...

You're not the only person who can't quite believe it...

People literally just didn't know...

Same mate, same...

Now after you've had your moment of 'OMG IS THAT DRAKE?!', next comes a very important question...

Could this be a possible explanation?

It's also worth mentioning that Tinashe and Lil Twist also popped up at the bowling alley too...

Justin Bieber Baby Music Video So there we have it, one of the most disliked videos on YouTube not only features Justin Bieber but Drake as well.

Great work guy!


GIF: Giphy

> Download Our Free App For The Latest Justin News!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Justin helped out with his mate's vlog...

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Friends (Jason Reilly remix)
Justin Bieber & Bloodpop

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber sister

Turns Out Justin Bieber Has A Secret Sister You Never Knew About & She Looks Just Like Him

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Justin Bieber What Do You Mean 11

Every Justin Bieber Song EVER: Ranked

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Girlfriends instagram

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...