Demi Lovato Just Did A Surprise Performance At The Summertime Ball!

This year's Summertime Ball's HUGE surprise guest performer has just been revealed, and it's none other than Demi Lovato!

Roman took to the stage to welcome Wembley to this year's hottest summer party, and enlisted the help of Demi much to the surprise of the 80,000 onlookers who absolutely lost it, and she continued on to perform with Clean Bandit with her first UK performance of Solo and with Jax Jones for their smash hit Instruction!

