Demi Lovato Is About To Spill Some Serious Tea On Her New Album

She's been going off on Twitter!

Demi Lovato has vowed to reveal ‘the shocking truth’ on her upcoming studio album.

The 25-year-old, who has ben pretty feisty on social media lately, went on a bit of a rant earlier this week.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “There’s nothing like the truth. The honest to God, uncomfortable and shocking truth. Sometimes you have to share your story in the most honest way possible... for me that’s through music.

“I’ll share my truth soon.

“Some of you may not like or understand my truth but it’s me.. take it or leave it.”

She added: “Sometimes you have to end an era to begin talking about a new chapter of your life.”

Ohhh, snap!

We’re ready and waiting for the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, Demi.