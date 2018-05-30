Demi Lovato Is About To Spill Some Serious Tea On Her New Album

30 May 2018, 16:01

Demi Lovato

She's been going off on Twitter!

Demi Lovato has vowed to reveal ‘the shocking truth’ on her upcoming studio album.  

The 25-year-old, who has ben pretty feisty on social media lately, went on a bit of a rant earlier this week.

Demi Lovato Defends Her Sobriety After 'Photoshopped' Pic Emerges

 

That no makeup makeup

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) onMay 8, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “There’s nothing like the truth. The honest to God, uncomfortable and shocking truth. Sometimes you have to share your story in the most honest way possible... for me that’s through music.

“I’ll share my truth soon.

“Some of you may not like or understand my truth but it’s me.. take it or leave it.”

She added: “Sometimes you have to end an era to begin talking about a new chapter of your life.”

 

BOSTON - I’m ready for you

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) onMar 26, 2018 at 4:29pm PDT

Ohhh, snap!

We’re ready and waiting for the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, Demi. 

