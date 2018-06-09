Craig David Will Go Down In #CapitalSTB History After This Epic Live Set

9 June 2018, 21:36

Craid David Summertime Ball 2018 Live

From 'Rewind' to 'I Know You', Craig David's live set at the #CapitalSTB spanned his entire career and made it literally incredible!

When you've been part of the music industry for over 18 years, it'as fair to say you're probably a bit of a legend - but wehn it comes to Craig David, there's no probably about it!

The man is literally a living legend of the UK music scene and his vibrant live set t=at the #CapitalSTB cemented that status to no end.

> Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

When you've got the ability to stick songs like '7 Days', 'Fill Me In' and 'Rewind' in your set, it's basically impossible for your set to be anything other than iconic.

Luckily for us, Craig also brought newer songs like 'I know You' and 'Heartline' with him and he smashed them all with a vocal masterclass that not many artists can pull of in a venue as amazing as Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of his live set at the #CapitalSTB, Craig caught up with our very own Vick Hope, who had a little Spanish treat in store for the 'Heartline' star...

If you thought we loved Craig's performance, just see what his fans made of it who were inside the venue...

Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • Rewind
  • When The Bassline Drops
  • Fill Me In
  • Heartline
  • Nothing Like This
  • 7 Days
  • Ain’t Giving Up On You
  • I Know Yo

More from Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

A to Z Capital Summertime Ball Performances

A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018

Live Gallery Asset STB 2018

Summertime Ball 2018 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Red Carpet STB 2018

The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks From This Year's Summertime Ball!