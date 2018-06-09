Craig David Will Go Down In #CapitalSTB History After This Epic Live Set

From 'Rewind' to 'I Know You', Craig David's live set at the #CapitalSTB spanned his entire career and made it literally incredible!

When you've been part of the music industry for over 18 years, it'as fair to say you're probably a bit of a legend - but wehn it comes to Craig David, there's no probably about it!

The man is literally a living legend of the UK music scene and his vibrant live set t=at the #CapitalSTB cemented that status to no end.

When you've got the ability to stick songs like '7 Days', 'Fill Me In' and 'Rewind' in your set, it's basically impossible for your set to be anything other than iconic.

Luckily for us, Craig also brought newer songs like 'I know You' and 'Heartline' with him and he smashed them all with a vocal masterclass that not many artists can pull of in a venue as amazing as Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of his live set at the #CapitalSTB, Craig caught up with our very own Vick Hope, who had a little Spanish treat in store for the 'Heartline' star...

If you thought we loved Craig's performance, just see what his fans made of it who were inside the venue...

Craig David is both killing it and living his best life at the Capital FM Summer Time Ball and I’m here for it. #CapitalSTB #WhenTheCrowdSayBoSelecta! — Cheryl O'garro (@cherylogarro) June 9, 2018

Craig David is just the man #CapitalSTB — Claire (@Clairee55609) June 9, 2018

Ok..always had enuff luv for @Craig David...just absolutely demolished #CapitalSTB — Sach Gajree (@C0olBreeZe) June 9, 2018

