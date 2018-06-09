Craig David – ‘Ain't Giving Up’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Upbeat party anthems are Craig David’s bread and butter and his dazzling performance of ‘Ain’t Giving Up’ live at the #CapitalSTB proved it.

Originally released with fellow Baller Sigala, ‘Ain’t Giving Up’ was released on Craig’s 2016 album ‘Following My Intuition’ and took over the airwaves as soon as it dropped.

Similarly, the sound of Craig’s amazing live performance of it in front of the 80,000 strong crowd at Wembley Stadium filled the air inside Wembley as he demonstrated his ridiculously brilliant vocal skills.

He’s gonna have to share his secrets sometime soon because we can’t work out how he never fails to miss a single not during his performances… it’s legit mindblowing.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? It’s all good – you can catch up on Craig David’s superb performance by watching the video above.

Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Rewind

When The Bassline Drops

Fill Me In

Heartline

Nothing Like This

7 Days

Ain’t Giving Up

I Know You

Craig David ‘Ain’t Giving Up’ Lyrics

When you're sober, laugh

Sometimes you gotta take a chance to break through

And when the world is not enough

That's what gives you everything or breaks you

Feeling empty, feeling used

It's like we're running off fumes

A little broken, confused

But one thing I know for sure

Ain't giving up on you, ain't giving up on you

Ain't giving up on you, ain't giving up on you

Ain't giving up on you

Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you

Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you

Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you

Ain't giving up on you

Oh, oh, oh

Ain't giving up on you

When the going gets tough

Just remember it's me and you for life

And when the world is not enough

Baby, are we worth the fight?

Feeling empty, feeling used

It's like we're running off fumes

A little broken, confused

But one thing I know for sure

Ain't giving up on you, ain't giving up on you

Ain't giving up on you, ain't giving up on you

Ain't giving up on you

Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you

Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you

Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you

Ain't giving up on you

Oh, oh, oh

Ain't giving up on you