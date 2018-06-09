Craig David – ‘Ain't Giving Up’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 21:44
Upbeat party anthems are Craig David’s bread and butter and his dazzling performance of ‘Ain’t Giving Up’ live at the #CapitalSTB proved it.
Originally released with fellow Baller Sigala, ‘Ain’t Giving Up’ was released on Craig’s 2016 album ‘Following My Intuition’ and took over the airwaves as soon as it dropped.
Similarly, the sound of Craig’s amazing live performance of it in front of the 80,000 strong crowd at Wembley Stadium filled the air inside Wembley as he demonstrated his ridiculously brilliant vocal skills.
He’s gonna have to share his secrets sometime soon because we can’t work out how he never fails to miss a single not during his performances… it’s legit mindblowing.
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? It’s all good – you can catch up on Craig David’s superb performance by watching the video above.
Craig David – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
Craig David ‘Ain’t Giving Up’ Lyrics
When you're sober, laugh
Sometimes you gotta take a chance to break through
And when the world is not enough
That's what gives you everything or breaks you
Feeling empty, feeling used
It's like we're running off fumes
A little broken, confused
But one thing I know for sure
Ain't giving up on you, ain't giving up on you
Ain't giving up on you, ain't giving up on you
Ain't giving up on you
Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you
Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you
Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you
Ain't giving up on you
Oh, oh, oh
Ain't giving up on you
When the going gets tough
Just remember it's me and you for life
And when the world is not enough
Baby, are we worth the fight?
Feeling empty, feeling used
It's like we're running off fumes
A little broken, confused
But one thing I know for sure
Ain't giving up on you, ain't giving up on you
Ain't giving up on you, ain't giving up on you
Ain't giving up on you
Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you
Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you
Oh, oh, oh, ain't giving up on you
Ain't giving up on you
Oh, oh, oh
Ain't giving up on you