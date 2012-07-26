Cheryl Cole - 'Under The Sun' (Official Video)

The 'Call My Name' star is back with the sixties themed video for her new single from 'A Million Lights'.

Cheryl Cole goes retro in the sixties themed music video for her brand new single 'Under The Sun'.

The 'Call My Name' singer is preparing to release the second cut from her latest album 'A Million Light's, and opens the video in an old school bar while playing songs on a jukebox.

Cheryl then parades down a busy town street, dressed in a long fitted red skirt and cream top with her hair up in a beehive style, as she greets neighbours and passers-by.

The 'Parachutes' star then launches into a dance routine on top of a classic car backed by several slickly dressed businessman and young greasers, before eventually performing in a cafe alongside a group of army officers.

'Under The Sun' follows Cheryl's previous single 'Call My Name', which topped the Vodafone Big Top 40 back in June fresh from her performance at the Capital FM Summertime Ball 2012.

Cheryl unveiled the official single artwork for 'Under The Sun' last week and will release the track to download on 9th September.

Check out the music video for Cheryl Cole's new single 'Under The Sun' and sound off in the comments below...

[[ This video has been removed ]]