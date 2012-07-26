Cheryl Cole - 'Under The Sun' (Official Video)

26 July 2012, 14:20

The 'Call My Name' star is back with the sixties themed video for her new single from 'A Million Lights'.

Cheryl Cole goes retro in the sixties themed music video for her brand new single 'Under The Sun'.

The 'Call My Name' singer is preparing to release the second cut from her latest album 'A Million Light's, and opens the video in an old school bar while playing songs on a jukebox.

Cheryl then parades down a busy town street, dressed in a long fitted red skirt and cream top with her hair up in a beehive style, as she greets neighbours and passers-by.

The 'Parachutes' star then launches into a dance routine on top of a classic car backed by several slickly dressed businessman and young greasers, before eventually performing in a cafe alongside a group of army officers.

'Under The Sun' follows Cheryl's previous single 'Call My Name', which topped the Vodafone Big Top 40 back in June fresh from her performance at the Capital FM Summertime Ball 2012.

Cheryl unveiled the official single artwork for 'Under The Sun' last week and will release the track to download on 9th September.

Check out the music video for Cheryl Cole's new single 'Under The Sun' and sound off in the comments below...

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Liam Payne's Baby Quiz

From Window Payne To Tummy Payne, This Quiz Will Determine What RIDICK Name Chiam Will Give Their Baby
Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Lauren Goodger Slams Cheryl's Pregnancy Asset

Lauren Goodger Slams Cheryl For Being "Strange" & Wonders If Her Pregnancy Is Even Real...
Cheryl Nadine Coyle

Could The Girls Aloud Feud Be Over?! Nadine Coyle Says She’s “Very Happy” For Pregnant Cheryl
Liam and Cheryl at St James's London carol concert

“She’s Always Been My Dream Girl” Liam Payne Opens Up About Cheryl For The First Time

One Direction

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Cheryl

Cheryl's Sexiest Pictures: 17 Snaps Of The 'Crazy Stupid Love' Star Looking SERIOUSLY Hot