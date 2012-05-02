Cheryl Cole – 'Call My Name' (Official Video)

Watch the video for the singer's first single from new album 'A Million Lights' on Capital now.

Cheryl Cole has unveiled the video for her new single 'Call My Name'.



The track is released on 10th June and is the first single to be taken from the Girl Aloud star's forthcoming solo album 'A Million Lights'.



The video was filmed in Los Angeles and Cheryl told Capital FM recently that the shoot was hampered by rain in the normally sunny American city.



'A Million Lights' is Cheryl's third solo album and is released on 18th June.



The album features a collaboration with the star's manager Will.i.am as well as a song penned by Lana Del Rey.



Watch Cheryl Cole's 'Call My Name' video below and let us know what you think in the comments form below.

[[ This video has been removed ]]