Cheryl Might Be Coming Back To The X Factor & You Won’t Believe How Much She’ll Earn!

12 July 2017, 14:42

Cheryl back on the show? This needs to happen!

She might have been keeping a low profile since getting pregnant and giving birth to baby Bear but we might get to see Cheryl on our screens again soon – she’s reportedly been offered a LOT of money to make a guest appearance on the X Factor!

Larry Fans Think Louis Tomlinson's Reunited With Harry Styles In Music Video - Here's The Receipts To Prove It

Yep, Simon Cowell has apparently offered her £500,000 for two days filming as a guest mentor for judges houses and she’s his top choice to join him for this year’s series.

A source told The Daily Star, “Simon wants to pull out all the stops for this year’s show and bagging Cheryl’s long-awaited return to telly would be one of his top wishes.”

As well as Cheryl’s first post-baby TV appearance, Simon is also open to the idea of Liam Payne joining her too, with the source adding, “It would be telly gold. Nothing’s decided yet, but bosses are very fond of Cheryl and when she’s ready to do something, of course we’d be interested.” 

Erm, how amazing would it be to have Cheryl AND Liam as joint mentors though?!

It looks like we will have to wait a while to see if it actually happens – a spokesperson for the show told The Sun, “No decisions have been made as yet with regards to the mentors for Judges' Houses. This report is merely very premature speculation.” We’re keeping our fingers firmly crossed anyway!

Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About The Struggles Of Being The "Forgettable" One In 1D During Raw Interview

According To Cheryl, Liam Payne's Had No Complaints In THAT Department...

01:00

