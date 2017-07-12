Larry Fans Think Louis Tomlinson's Reunited With Harry Styles In Music Video - Here's The Receipts To Prove It

12 July 2017, 07:59

Fans Think Harry Styles Might Be Appearing In Louis Tomlinson's New Music Video For 'Back To You'

00:12

Watch this video and make up your own minds, 'cause we just don't know anymore.

31 December 2015. 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'. It was One Direction's last televised performance, as a group, before their hiatus. Ever since, there's been a 1D-shaped hole in our hearts.

Now, a few Larry supporters seem to have spotted a teeny, weeny reunion by 40 per cent of the band, in an upcoming music video. (Thankfully, you can only read this, and can't actually hear us squealing.)

> Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About The Struggles Of Being The "Forgettable" One In 1D During Raw Interview

Louis Tomlinson has recently been teasing his second solo single, 'Back To You', on Instagram, using several well-produced videos. The first, saw him doing all the major pop-star things to do, like...

Folding laundry.

Louis Tomlinson The Red Bull Energy Station

What really caught people's eyes was the cup of coffee, and not just because it was early and they needed something to keep them alert. But because the hand picking up the mug looked mighty familiar.

Despite it's grainy blur, fans assumed that the hand belonged to the one and only Harry Styles, based on the large rings, and the fact that they couldn't spot Louis '28' tattoo on his fingers.

WATCH: How Harry Styles Made Roman's Date MEGA Awkward

02:17

> Download Our App Now, And We'll Keep You Up-To-Date With All The One Direction-y Goodness!

Louis' notifications must have popped off, after we saw tonnes of comments consist of "Wait is that Harry's hand....." and "RINGS HARRYS RINGS SIRIDMMSLSKCJSKALJXJCJSKSO".

Why you gotta play with our hearts like this, Louis? Just let us watch the video already, bro.

No matter how much we want it to, we doubt Louis' next song will have a four-piece Mariachi band, so this will just have to do, won't it?

WATCH: A Mariachi Band Sings Harry Styles' Old Tweets

02:26

Trending On Capital FM

James Bond

The 6 Key People In The Running To Be The Next James Bond & NGL, We Want All Of Them To Have A Turn
Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Game of Thrones season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  2. 2
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  3. 3
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  4. 4
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  5. 5
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  6. 6
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  7. 7
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  8. 8
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  9. 9
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  10. 10
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  11. 11
    Bridge Over Troubled Water artwork
    Bridge Over Troubled Water
    Artists For Grenfell
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  13. 13
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  16. 16
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  17. 17
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  18. 18
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  19. 19
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  20. 20
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  21. 21
    I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
    DJ Khaled
    itunes
  22. 22
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  24. 24
    SKIN
    Rag'n'Bone Man
  25. 25
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  26. 26
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
  27. 27
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
  29. 29
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Forgive Forget
    Samantha Harvey
    itunes
  31. 31
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  32. 32
    Bad Liar artwork
    Bad Liar
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  33. 33
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  34. 34
    Signs artwork
    Signs
    Drake
    itunes
  35. 35
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  36. 36
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
  37. 37
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  38. 38
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  39. 39
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
  40. 40
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site