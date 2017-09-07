Cheryl Shocked Fans By Replying To Their Tweets & Now She's Basically Our Twitter Mum

7 September 2017, 10:38

Cheryl

This is the stuff of dreams for fans!

When it comes to fandoms, they can be pretty excitable.

Getting a reply from one of your favourite artists is pretty special, but when it's your idol, it's life changing!

> There’s A Teaser For Cheryl’s First TV Interview Since Bear’s Birth & It’s Hella Cute

So when Cheryl took to Twitter to respond to her fandom's tweets recently and share some love online, people were super excited and now the Geordie star is basically our new Twitter mum.

 

Date night

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) onJul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Chezza was wishing people Happy Birthday...

Then she was chatting about all the TV shows she's missed out on...

She found time to make people feel great about themselves...

...and she even congratulated people on achieving their life goals...

But there was still time to celebrate a successful driving test...

Not to mention an incredible GIF or two to keep us motivated...

If all this isn't the work of the world's best Twitter mum, we don't know what is.

After Liam's lovely words about Cheryl in recent days and Cheryl sharing some love with her fans, we're kinda jealous of baby Bear right now!

Whilst you're here, find out whether Liam thought baby Bear looked more like Cheryl or himself when he popped in to see us...

Liam Payne Reveals Whether Baby Bear Looks Like Him Or Cheryl

00:50

Jump into the Capital app for all the latest news around this incredible couple and check out some of the biggest hits whilst you're there!

Trending On Capital FM

Marvin Rochelle Humes

Marvin Humes Proves He & Rochelle Are #CoupleGoals With This Hilarious Instagram Exchange

Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Cheryl Loreal Photoshoot August 2017

There’s A Teaser For Cheryl’s First TV Interview Since Bear’s Birth & It’s Hella Cute

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Cherl

Cheryl's Set To Make A Shock Return To X Factor This Series & We Can't Wait To Have Her Back

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017