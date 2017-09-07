Cheryl Shocked Fans By Replying To Their Tweets & Now She's Basically Our Twitter Mum

This is the stuff of dreams for fans!

When it comes to fandoms, they can be pretty excitable.

Getting a reply from one of your favourite artists is pretty special, but when it's your idol, it's life changing!

So when Cheryl took to Twitter to respond to her fandom's tweets recently and share some love online, people were super excited and now the Geordie star is basically our new Twitter mum.

Chezza was wishing people Happy Birthday...

Happy belated birthday. Chloe! Hope you had an amazing day — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) September 3, 2017

Then she was chatting about all the TV shows she's missed out on...

No. And I actually feel guilty for admitting that feel like I've missed out ! — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) September 3, 2017

She found time to make people feel great about themselves...

I've missed your pretty little face Danimay — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) September 3, 2017

...and she even congratulated people on achieving their life goals...

Oh my god! congratulations my gorgeous I'm so happy for you — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) September 5, 2017

But there was still time to celebrate a successful driving test...

Your life won't be the same. You get so much independence game changer congratulations — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) September 5, 2017

Not to mention an incredible GIF or two to keep us motivated...

If all this isn't the work of the world's best Twitter mum, we don't know what is.

After Liam's lovely words about Cheryl in recent days and Cheryl sharing some love with her fans, we're kinda jealous of baby Bear right now!

